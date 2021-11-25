'We supported DA in metros to weaken ANC,' says Malema

Weakening the ANC by keeping it out of power and levelling the playing field for the EFF had been the reason behind the party’s dramatic but unsolicited support for the DA in various municipalities across the country.

This according to EFF leader Julius Malema who stressed that the latest move to help boot the ANC out of all Gauteng metros and other key municipalities was aimed at helping the red berets penetrate ANC strongholds as they shared the same constituency.

Malema on Thursday said the EFF was prepared to give support to the DA even as the official opposition had rejected them.

“The ANC is our immediate competitor. When you remove the ANC in the metros, you are levelling the playing field. The ANC and the EFF in Joburg are going to meet on the streets of Soweto as equals,” Malema said.

Malema said the move to help remove the ANC from power would also limit the party’s access to resources and that this would boost his party’s growth prospects.

“The sooner I close the safe everywhere, the better for the growth of the EFF,” he remarked.

He said the EFF was setting its sights towards the 2024 general elections where it hoped to grow support provincially and nationally.

“Why must I vote for people who are going to win against me in 2024 by giving them resources?” he asked.

He blasted those within the ANC who accused him of selling out by helping put the DA in charge of key municipalities.

Malema lamented that the ANC had expelled him and that he and his party did not owe the party any help as it was losing political control.

“When they expelled me, what were they expecting? They expected to expel me and still get something from me...They must leave me alone,” he said.

Malema insisted that its backing of the DA was not on creation of a working relationship with the party but a vote against the ANC, adding that he would not be part of any negotiations with the country’s official opposition about what had to be prioritised in terms of budgets in municipalities.