"I woke up at 4.30am to cast my vote"
As the sun rose on election day, the first person to catch the rays while waiting at the gates of Sedi-Laka Primary School in ward 92, Allandale, Tembisa was Vusi Khuzwayo, 63.
He arrived at the school at 5am to cast his vote for the local municipality elections...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.