Jozi wards snatched from the big players
In Ennerdale, ward 7, the ANC managed to wrest control from the DA
While many Johannesburg wards remained in the hands of political parties that previously ran them before the local government elections, some wards were snatched from them.
This was evident by the time counting of votes drew to an end on Wednesday. ..
