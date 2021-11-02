Praying for a saviour in remote Matebeleng village

But Shiburi said she would not be casting her vote during these elections.

Her boyfriend, Thabiso Motaung, has been living in Matebeleng for over 15 years. Finding a job at a company close by led to him securing a stand here.

“There are no services here, yet we vote. Services go to the people who live on the other side of this village,” said Motaung.

“They had promised us RDP houses before and a site was allocated. At one point, the site was being cleared for building on that land but nothing happened afterwards. To be honest, I don’t believe anything can come from these elections. The only thing that can assist this place is if God himself intervenes,” said Motaung as he took his place next to Shiburi on a wooden bench outside their home.

Smoke was billowing from a small makeshift kitchen they had erected next to their modest home.

Paulina Soolwane was born in this very village in 1964.

On Monday, she joined a group of other community members who had gathered at one of their neighbours’ houses before heading to the polls.

Soolwane said she had earlier tried to vote but failed.

“I tried to go and vote this morning because I registered a while ago but I was told my name did not appear on the voters’ roll. I don’t understand how,” she said.

For as long as she has lived, things have always been the same in Matebeleng, but after every election Soolwane hoped for change.

Elisa Makalela, 55, said she would make the trek to the other side of the village despite having little hope that this would be the election that they had been waiting for to bring about the change that they need.

“We are voting but we don’t know whether anything will ever come from it. The best thing though is that we are voting for a candidate that we know this time and hopefully they will bring change. What we need most are houses and electricity,” said Makalela.

Salome Seku, who said she was not sure of how old she is but was certain that she is older than 70, said she would be voting for the ANC again but she was not sure whether anything would finally come of it.