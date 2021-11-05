Small parties to the fore in hung municipalities

Only three metros were won outright: the DA retained the City of Cape Town, while the ANC retained Buffalo City and Mangaung.

In Tshwane the ANC secured 75 of the 214 seats in the council and needs 33 seats to secure a clear majority while the DA needs 38 seats after it amassed 69 seats.

The DA was in pole position to form a coalition government in the capital city as both ActionSA and the FF Plus, with their combined 36 seats, have ruled out working with the ANC. If it gets both ActionSA and FF Plus on board it will need just two seats.

ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe said his party, which had two seats, would also back a DA-led coalition.

“We have not had formal talks yet but we are planning to work with the DA if we are going to be part of coalitions, including in Tshwane,” Meshoe said on Thursday.

While the EFF was open to working with the ANC, its 23 seats would not help it form a government, which would require further lobbying of a number of smaller parties that secured one seat each in council, including the African Independent Congress (AIC), COPE, Patriotic Alliance, and Defenders of People (DOP).

The Patriotic Alliance’s 2.9% support in Joburg, which translates to eight seats; 1.8% in Ekurhuleni, bagging four seats; and 1.3% in Nelson Mandela Bay can give both the ANC and DA’s chances of governing these three metros a big boost.

In Johannesburg, of the 270 council seats, the ANC secured 91 and needed 45 more seats, while the DA won 71 seats.

The economic hub’s council was up for intense political lobbying as it had ended with a number of kingmakers, with ActionSA having secured 44 seats, the EFF 29 seats while the Patriotic Alliance and the IFP increased their seats to eight and seven respectively.

The FF Plus secured four seats, while both the ACDP and Al Jama-ah received three seats each. Eight other political parties secured one seat each in the council, including Good, the African People's Convention (APC), PAC and the ATM, which were not in council previously.

FF Plus head of elections Wouter Wessels has already indicated that it was not willing to even engage in coalition talks with the ANC.