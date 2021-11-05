Meshoe calls for stability in hungcouncils
The ACDP has already expressed his willingness to work with the DA to form government in Tshwane
ACDP leader Rev Kenneth Meshoe wants the looming coalition governments in hung councils to be vehicles to help ensure clean governance and stability.
Meshoe's party holds valuable seats in several hung municipalities, including Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Nelson Mandela Bay and eThekwini...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.