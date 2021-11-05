Meshoe calls for stability in hungcouncils

The ACDP has already expressed his willingness to work with the DA to form government in Tshwane

ACDP leader Rev Kenneth Meshoe wants the looming coalition governments in hung councils to be vehicles to help ensure clean governance and stability.



Meshoe's party holds valuable seats in several hung municipalities, including Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Nelson Mandela Bay and eThekwini...