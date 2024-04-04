IEC sets ground rules, calls for adherence to code of conduct for stable, free and fair elections

“Upholding the provisions of the electoral code of conduct reinforces democratic values such as tolerance, respect for diversity and the peaceful resolution of disputes. These values are essential for the functioning of a healthy democracy and for fostering trust between citizens and their elected representatives.”
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has urged political parties to approach the upcoming polls with “peace and tranquillity” by adhering to the electoral code of conduct.
Speaking at the signing of the code of conduct event, IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya conveyed the commission's “unwavering dedication” to conducting quality elections.
“Today's [Thursday] ceremony holds significance as we witness leaders of parties represented in the national party liaison committee publicly pledge to abide by the electoral code of conduct for the forthcoming elections.”
The code provides the framework for conduct consistent with the vision of a peaceful society.
“It is a statutory instrument for realising free and fair elections, requiring political leadership as its observance reflects not only our commitment as democrats but also our collective dedication to orderly public affairs,” Moepya said.
He reminded parties and candidates of their responsibility to comply, by committing to the principles of free expression and democratic debate and recognising the authority of the commission in the conduct of elections.
“Beyond adherence to the code, political parties, independent candidates and citizens must promote awareness of the code's purpose and support efforts to educate voters.
“Certain behaviour, such as inciting violence, intimidation, spreading false information or abusing positions of power are prohibited and must be met with swift accountability measures.
“Upholding the provisions of the electoral code of conduct reinforces democratic values such as tolerance, respect for diversity and the peaceful resolution of disputes. These values are essential for the functioning of a healthy democracy and for fostering trust between citizens and their elected representatives.”
Moepya warned political violence and intimidation can undermine the integrity of the elections and deter citizens from voting. By complying with the code, political parties help prevent such incidents and contribute to a peaceful electoral environment.
The code also aims to ensure political parties and candidates have equal opportunities to campaign and communicate their messages to voters.
Violations of the code, such as unfair campaign practices or discriminatory behaviour, can distort the electoral playing field and undermine the principle of equality in the electoral process.
“Adhering to the provisions demonstrates respect for the rule of law and the authority of electoral institutions. It reinforces the principle that all actors in the electoral process, including political parties, are bound by legal standards and are accountable for their actions.
“The conduct of contestants has a direct bearing on the legitimacy of the election results. Violations of the code can cast doubt on the legitimacy of election results and lead to disputes and legal challenges,” he said.
“It is important that those who violate the code are held accountable and justice is achieved for millions of voters.”
Moepya said the electoral court has jurisdiction to adjudicate electoral disputes and complaints related to infringements of the code.
“Violations can result in legal consequences, including fines or imprisonment. Adhering to the code reduces the likelihood of facing such penalties and reinforces the accountability of political parties and candidates.”
