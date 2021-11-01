Residents shut down polling station over lack of water

The community of Emaphupheni, near Daveyton on the East Rand, have shut down a voting station as they protest over lack of service delivery.

Residents closed the Assemblies of God voting station in Extention 14.

They started protesting in the early hours of Monday morning by blocking the R555 highway towards Springs and Bronkhorstspruit towards old Delmas road, using rocks, bricks and burnt tyres, blocking people from going into voting stations.

Residents said the area has been battling a water crisis for three months.

Lucia Mpil from ward 66 said: "We have no access to the water truck. They only brought it (water truck) today after realising we meant business by blocking the roads," said Mpila.