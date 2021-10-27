Letters

Think deeply before you choose your leaders

By READER LETTER - 27 October 2021 - 09:06
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

South Africans, we’re a few days before the sixth municipal elections. Obviously, we know that the concept of service delivery is glorified, while it is poorly backed by the governing party and its heavyweight rivals. But a look at the multitude of slums on the outskirts of every city and township countrywide says the opposite.

The chief concern, however, is the poor performance perpetuated by the government. Security remains a myth for women and children, who have become prey in the eyes of men.

People are systematically deprived of affordable education. The undisputable shortage of water, poor sanitation, expensive electricity and lack of housing have besieged our country.

As such, let’s elect reliable candidates who will lead us with integrity during the upcoming local government election.

Makhosi Ndevu, Redfern, Durban

