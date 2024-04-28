Police are investigating a burglary at the IEC provincial offices in Houghton after a break-in was reported in Saturday evening.
Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said a laptop was reported stolen.
“I can confirm that there was a business burglary reported by an IEC employee at the Houghton premises,” she said.
“The break-in was discovered at about 5.45pm, so far only a laptop belonging to an administration employee has been reported stolen,” she said.
It is not clear how the burglary happened or what contents were contained in the stolen laptop.
Police probe break-in at IEC provincial offices in Houghton
Laptop reported stolen
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN
