South Africa

Police probe break-in at IEC provincial offices in Houghton

Laptop reported stolen

28 April 2024 - 16:15
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

Police are investigating a burglary at the IEC provincial offices in Houghton after a break-in was reported in Saturday evening.

Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said a laptop was reported stolen.

“I can confirm that there was a business burglary reported by an IEC employee at the Houghton premises,” she said.

“The break-in was discovered at about 5.45pm, so far only a laptop belonging to an administration employee has been reported stolen,” she said.

It is not clear how the burglary happened or what contents were contained in the stolen laptop.

