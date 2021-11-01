Makhabane, fellow stars vote for change

Gospel heavyweight Sipho Makhabane and Imbewu actor Vuyiseka Cawe were among celebs who cast their votes in the 2021 municipal elections at various areas across the country on Monday.

The entertainment industry superstars encouraged despondent South Africans to vote if they wanted to see change. Makhabane cast his vote at ward 30 in White River, Mpumalanga, because he wants to see change and more development in the area.

He said he hopes that his vote will ensure Mpumalanga people have access to clean water and flushing toilets

“I still believe in the power that comes with voting. As South African citizens, we should go out today to vote because that is the only way we are going bring change in our communities. I have voted because I understand that my vote will give me power to question if the elected counsellor fails to deliver. If you do not vote, you can’t even complain,” he said.

“I want to see this vote making sure that rural areas in Mpumalanga receive clean water, flushing toilets not the long drop (pit latrines) that they are using. They need to replace the bridges that were washed away by floods five years ago. I don’t understand why it is takes time to install pipes for clean water and to maintain our roads because the money is there.”

Makhabane has appealed to leaders who will be elected today to remember that they were put in positions to fight for the community and deliver services to them.