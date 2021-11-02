ANC enjoys lead in early voting results with five councils secured so far
As results for the municipal elections continued to trickle in on Tuesday morning, the ANC maintained its lead despite complaints about the slow pace of counting.
By 7am, 17% of the counting had been completed and uploaded at the Results Operation Center in Pretoria, with 3,972 of the 23148 voting districts having finished their counting...
