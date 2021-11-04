ANC wins broken Ditsobotla by 51.58%

The ANC has retained the dysfunctional Ditsobotla local municipality in Lichtenburg, North West, with a slight majority victory.

The ruling party won the municipality with 51,58% of the votes followed by the EFF at 15,21% and DA with 14,43%. Independent candidates got 5,19%.

In his immediate response, EFF North West provincial secretary Papiki Babuile said he hopes the residents of Ditsobotla would vote the ANC out of power in the 2026 municipal elections.

“We welcome the results. The people of Ditsobotla have spoken. They want the ANC back. They will learn from the situation they have put themselves in currently. They should have voted the ANC out,” Babuile said.

The Ditsobotla municipality has been rocked by ANC factional battles, which led to the collapse of service delivery and saw the appointment of 12 municipal managers, two administrators and two mayors in just five years.

The instability in the administration of the municipality has led to poor service delivery with many residents of Lichtenburg where the municipality sits living without water, while there were constant power cuts and heaps of uncollected refuse on almost every corner.