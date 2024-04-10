×

DA wins against IEC in court bid to have SA expats vote at consulates

10 April 2024 - 11:38
South Africans overseas are now eligible to cast their votes at embassies, high commissions and consulates. File photo.
The DA has won its court case against the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to have more voting stations for citizens living abroad.

The party went to the Electoral Court in February to request the inclusion of all embassies, high commissions and consulate as voting stations for the May 29 elections.

South African citizens living in Perth, Australia, requested the opening of the honorary consulate as a voting station. However, the high commission in Canberra claimed the Perth consulate could not be used for voting as it was not headed by “transferred staff from South Africa”.

“The DA considered this position to be unlawful and irrational. The party argued the IEC and the international relations and co-operation department should not differentiate between consulates headed by transferred staff and those led by honorary consuls,” said DA federal chairperson Helen Zille.

The Electoral Court set the IEC’s decision aside by confirming the word “consulate” in the Electoral Act included those headed by honorary consuls.

“The Electoral Court has now confirmed this position. For the more than 40,000 South Africans living in Perth, as well as other cities where this judgment will be effective, this is an enormous victory. The DA will monitor the IEC to ensure the practical implementation of this decision as well as to confirm the number and location of additional voting stations,” said Zille.

South Africans living in Perth and other cities can move their registration status to the new voting stations until April 22 through the VEC 10 application which is applicable to those voting overseas.

