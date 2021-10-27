Zuma has done more than Mbeki and co. for ANC's election campaign

Allow me to start by plagiarising Thabo Mbeki's famous speech by saying, "I am a Mbekite". The former president could move me with his (written) speeches and the mannerism in which he would deliver those. The same with his successor, former president Kgalema Motlanthe, his ethical leadership held me in awe.



With that said, I believe the ANC's local government election campaign of whipping the former heads of state together with the former deputy president and head of executive director of UN Women, among others, will not yield outstanding results...