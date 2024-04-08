The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party is on Monday challenging the decision by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to remove its leader Jacob Zuma from its parliamentary list.
Nhlamulo Ndlela, spokesperson for the party, said they were unaware of the merits of the IEC’s decision to agree with objections prohibiting Zuma from standing as a candidate for parliament.
The IEC said last month it had received more than 80 objections to the candidacy of parliamentary nominees from several parties, including the MK Party. Eight of those candidates were found to have criminal records, including Zuma.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | MK Party challenges IEC decision to remove Zuma from parliamentary list
TimesLIVE
