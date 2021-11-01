South Africa

We need honest people not thieves - Mbeki

01 November 2021 - 11:26
Former President Thabo Mbeki receives ANC merchants from volunteers before casting his vote at Holy Family College in Houghton.
Former President Thabo Mbeki receives ANC merchants from volunteers before casting his vote at Holy Family College in Houghton.
Image: MASI LOSI

Former president Thabo Mbeki says he has voted for honest people who will serve  residents of Johannesburg. 

Mbeki was speaking at Holy Family College in Parktown where he cast his vote on Monday.

He walk to the venue which had a low turn out of voters.

"I really do hope that we will have a good turnout. All of us recognise problems in the municipalities like service delivery, potholes and all sorts of things. These are challenges faced in municipalities that need to be attended to," he said. 

Mbeki said there is a need for honest people.

"We need honest people not thieves. Hopefully the nature and character of candidates that gets voted in will have a seriousness to attend to challenges faced by municipalities," he said. 

When asked about coalition government, Mbeki said he was not talking on behalf of the ANC.

"I am not allowed to campaign and therefore I am not campaigning for anyone not even myself," he said. 

Lunga Baker, 23, said it was important for him to vote.

"We need to know who to complain to when we are having problems. It won't help sitting at home and decide not to vote. I hope the youth will come in numbers in the afternoon. The voting process is also very smooth, I only spent few minutes inside," he said. 

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout
FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...