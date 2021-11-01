We need honest people not thieves - Mbeki

Former president Thabo Mbeki says he has voted for honest people who will serve residents of Johannesburg.

Mbeki was speaking at Holy Family College in Parktown where he cast his vote on Monday.

He walk to the venue which had a low turn out of voters.

"I really do hope that we will have a good turnout. All of us recognise problems in the municipalities like service delivery, potholes and all sorts of things. These are challenges faced in municipalities that need to be attended to," he said.

Mbeki said there is a need for honest people.