Man arrested for trying to vote twice

A man was arrested on Monday for trying to vote twice in the local government elections at the Sindawonye Primary School polling station in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria.

A party agent, who declined to be named, said the man had arrived at the station in the morning, cast his vote and left.

“I was shocked when I scanned his ID at about noon and it showed that he had voted,” the agent said.

National police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo confirmed that a man, 49, had been arrested for allegedly voting more than once.