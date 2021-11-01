Juju Valley resident Molomo hopes voting will take her out of misery

After casting her vote, Shela Molomo got on with her day as she pushed a wheelbarrow to fetch water.

Molomo from Juju Valley informal settlement, outside Polokwane, Limpopo,

is one of the first residents to arrive in the area.

"I just returned from casting my vote and hoping that it will have the power to take me out of this misery. Its time for me to rest but I'm here pushing the wheelbarrow with water tubes," she said.

Molomo added that she would love to see running water and electricity in every house in Juju Valley.

Another resident Peter Mokwatlo, who braved the scorching sun by standing in a queue and was yet to cast his vote, told Sowetan they need proper roads to be able to drive in rainy seasons.