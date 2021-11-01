'They are all full of nonsense': Disillusionment and dissatisfaction in Nelmapius, east of Pretoria

Voting is taking place at a snail's pace in Nelmapius, east of Pretoria.

The suburb, according to residents, has been plagued for months by water outages and has streets littered with potholes.

Kgotlelelo Manzini, the presiding officer at the Willow Manor Christian Church voting station in the suburb's Ward 33, said that of the 1,213 registered voters only 232 had cast their vote so far.

“I hope it is because of the heat. It is unbearably hot today. We hope the voters will come in their numbers this evening,” she said.