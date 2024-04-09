Former president Jacob Zuma can contest the upcoming general elections.
This after the Electoral Court dismissed the Electoral Commission of SA's (IEC’s) decision that he was ineligible to contest as he had a criminal record.
The Electoral Court handed down the order on Tuesday afternoon.
“The decision of the Electoral Commission of 28 March 2024 in terms of which the Electoral Commission upheld Dr [Maroba] Matsapola’s objection to the second applicant’s candidacy [Zuma] is set aside and substituted with the following: The objection is hereby dismissed,” read the order.
The court heard arguments on Monday.
Breaking: Electoral Court rules Zuma can contest elections next month
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Former president Jacob Zuma can contest the upcoming general elections.
This after the Electoral Court dismissed the Electoral Commission of SA's (IEC’s) decision that he was ineligible to contest as he had a criminal record.
The Electoral Court handed down the order on Tuesday afternoon.
“The decision of the Electoral Commission of 28 March 2024 in terms of which the Electoral Commission upheld Dr [Maroba] Matsapola’s objection to the second applicant’s candidacy [Zuma] is set aside and substituted with the following: The objection is hereby dismissed,” read the order.
The court heard arguments on Monday.
READER LETTER | MK Party must come clean presidential candidate
MK Party die-hard Visvin Reddy ready to fight inciting violence charge
Former president Jacob Zuma escapes unhurt in car accident — report
Man arrested, faces drunken driving charge over Zuma accident
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos