South Africa

Breaking: Electoral Court rules Zuma can contest elections next month

By Sowetan Reporter - 09 April 2024 - 16:11
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Former president Jacob Zuma can contest the upcoming general elections.

This after the Electoral Court dismissed the Electoral Commission of SA's (IEC’s) decision that he was ineligible to contest as he had a criminal record.

The Electoral Court handed down the order on Tuesday afternoon.

“The decision of the Electoral Commission of 28 March 2024 in terms of which the Electoral Commission upheld Dr [Maroba] Matsapola’s objection to the second applicant’s candidacy [Zuma] is set aside and substituted with the following: The objection is hereby dismissed,” read the order.

The court heard arguments on Monday.                                                                                                                                                                                

