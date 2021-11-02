Beer-drinking takes centre stage at dysfunctional Ditsobotla
All of the men said they were fed up with the lack of service delivery in the area, which includes living without water and constant power cuts
It was a day of mixed emotions during election day on Monday as residents of the dysfunctional Ditsobotla local municipality in North West said they believed their votewould change their lives whereas others said they had not voted.
As people stood in long queues at voting stations in Boikhutso, Lichtenburg, to cast their votes while other stations had few people trickling in, dozens of people were seen on some streets not far away from the polling stations fetching water from a communal tap with all sorts of containers...
