Voters in troubled Emfuleni municipality say they will cast votes for jobs and better service delivery

Residents of the troubled Emfuleni local municipality who cast their vote today say they are doing it for employment opportunities and to end service delivery failures.

Queues began building up in Sebokeng just as the polling stations were about to open at 7am. Most of the people who woke up early to make their mark were the elderly.

Nokufa Tsotetsi, 55, of Sebokeng, Zone 17, made his mark at the Moshate Secondary School.

“I want to see change where I live. I want to see refuse being collected on time. I want to see an end to the sewerage that is running on the streets. I also want the person that I voted for not to have favouritism.

“He must not just give job opportunities to the people on his street but to all the residents that are in the ward. Our children are not working. When there are projects, let all people get fair opportunities of work,” Tsotetsi said.

She has three children aged 30, 27 and 22. All of her children are not working and are dependent on her income as a domestic worker.

One of the very few young people that made his mark, Austin Moahluli said he was voting to see change.

“I work as a security officer in Emfuleni municipality. I have been working here for seven years but have seen no progress. I want to see myself being absorbed into the workforce of the municipality so that I can progress in life,” Moahluli said.