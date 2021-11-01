Orlando residents upbeat about voting despite electricity problems

Residents of Orlando in Soweto have vowed to vote, despite the lack of services in the area.

Orlando was rocked by service delivery protests over the last few weeks due to electricity outages.

Aaron Mdlalose, 59, who spoke to Sowetan shortly after casting his vote said he hoped that the new administration would resolve the township’s electricity problems.

“We have a problem with high unemployment and we often don’t have electricity. Those are the main problems in this area. But I know that if I don’t vote then it won’t help me because it means I don’t care about the issues that we are facing,” said Mdlalose.

At least two voting stations lacked activity in the township. Only party agents, a few police officers and officials from the Independent Electoral Commission were seen killing around and assisting a small handful of voters.