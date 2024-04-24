Only the people can make a change in the SA political situation. The people of SA have the power to choose who leads and governs.
The courts would not replace the individuals to exercise those powers. The appeal in the ConCourt by the IEC concerning Jacob Zuma participating in the elections is only a matter of law, because the authority of any rule is enhanced by having the right of appeal, which in turn increases legal certainty.
This could have been done by Zuma if the electoral court ruled against him. The only caution the IEC must consider is to avoid being embroiled in court actions on the eve of the elections. The integrity of the IEC to provide free and fair elections must not be overshadowed by the losses of the court cases.
All eyes are on the IEC to deliver the elections without any doubt to accept the outcome of the polls. The IEC has a credible track record of free and fair elections among the countries in Africa, if not in the world. This calls for all IEC officials, from the top to the lowest level, to present themselves in the eyes of the electorate in a humble and ethical manner all the time, during the media or public forums.
If the reasons of the ruling of the electoral court find there was bias on the part of commissioner Janet Love, she would have to take a step back to prevent the election process from being stalemated with numerous controversies. This would create trust among the electorate and the global community.
Dinyalo Elias Mampane, Ga-Tisane, Limpopo
READER LETTER | Court loss mustn’t overshadow IEC
Image: Freddy Mavunda
