Election hopes high in Emfuleni, but residents demand change
On Monday, residents in Bophelong, Sharpeville and Sebokeng returned to the polls to cast their votes expressing hope that things would change for the better
Residents in major townships in Emfuleni local municipality say they have cast their vote to bring about change that could see them receive better services and job creation.
