Residents walk into voting stations to fetch water

While millions of South Africans queued up to vote on Monday, residents of Etwatwa in Ekurhuleni were queuing up for water.

Supply disruptions in the area have left the community without a drop coming out of their taps for the last four days.

In Barcelona section, dozens of residents formed a long queue at Silindokuhle Primary School from very early in the morning to collect water from tankers provided by authorities.

South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) regional secretary in Ekurhuleni, Eric Mahlangu, said attempts to get some in the community to vote yesterday failed.

"We have not had water in four days. This is the first time that Etwatwa has not come out in their numbers to vote in the history of this democracy," said Mahlangu.

He said water scarcity had been a challenge in the area for the past four months.

Children, women, and the elderly lined the streets carrying buckets, some pushing dustbins and wheelbarrows to collect water from the two water trucks that have been provided.