South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Electoral court hearings on political party candidate lists

By TimesLIVE - 05 April 2024 - 10:45

Courtesy of SABC

The Electoral Court is on Friday expected to hold virtual hearings on matters that must be resolved before the finalisation of political party candidate lists. 

During the signing of the electoral code of conduct on Thursday, the Electoral Commission of South Africa urged political parties to approach the upcoming polls with “peace and tranquillity” by adhering to the electoral rules.

TimesLIVE

IEC sets ground rules, calls for adherence to code of conduct for stable, free and fair elections

The Electoral Commission of South Africa has urged political parties to approach the upcoming polls with "peace and tranquility" by adhering to the ...
News
20 hours ago

Please pray for government, peaceful elections and IEC, Ramaphosa asks at church service

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appealed for prayers for the government, peaceful polls and the IEC ahead of next month's elections.
News
6 days ago

Breaking: IEC upholds objections to Zuma's nomination to parliament

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has endorsed objections to former president Jacob Zuma's nomination to stand for parliament.
News
1 week ago

