DA has to govern Joburg by consensus: Phalatse

The people of Johannesburg did not give the DA a clear majority, therefore the party cannot be expected to exclusively implement its manifesto without consultation with other parties.

This is the warning from newly elected mayor Mpho Phalatse, who on her first day in office on Tuesday said she was mindful that running a minority government would demand sensitive consultations on decisions.

This is a similar approach used by former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, which eventually put him at crosshairs with his then party bosses.

“This is not about the DA anymore,” Phalatse said in an interview with Sowetan.

“The DA didn’t get a majority. We’re going to have to look at the different manifestos and look at commonality and where we differ, debate where we differ extensively and find each other.

“I’m also cautious because we went to council and we did not have the numbers. We’re a minority government and those are generally not stable.