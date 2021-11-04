Vuwani residents vote for ANC after a 10-year boycott

Early results from two wards in the area showed that the party was in the lead with over 76% of votes, followed by independent candidates with 11% in ward 11

Residents of Vuwani in Limpopo, who boycotted voting in municipal elections in 2016 over demarcation issues, have overwhelmingly voted for the ANC according to the latest results.



On Wednesday some residents in the area, which has about three wards, said damaged roads and lack of water drove them to partaking in this elections after a 10-year boycott of polls...