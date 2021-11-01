Residents of dysfunctional Ditsobotla hoping for the best

Despite an almost two-hour delay to the start of voting at Thabo Mpempe Primary School, dozens of residents in the dysfunctional Ditsobotla local municipality in Lichtenburg, North West, were in high spirits.

Residents of Boikhutso started arriving at the voting station as early as 6.30am, some dressed in political party regalia.

Zachariah Makinye, 61, of Boikhutso Ext 3, said: “I arrived here at 7am. I am happy that I am voting. I believe my vote will benefit all of us in the community of ward 3. After my vote, I believe the conditions in my area will change.”

Another Ext 3 resident, Lazarus Monnatlala, 66, said he wants his vote to urge the government to provide better services for him and his family.

“I don’t have water at home. I struggle to get water. The roads here are difficult to travel on. There are potholes everywhere. I want our government to help us,” said Monnatlala.

The voting station had not opened by 8.30am due to complaints by political party agents about the IEC presiding officer at the station.