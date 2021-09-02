Ukhozi FM talent search win leaves Mpanza crowing
Poultry farmer beats off stiff competition
Just a month after losing her job, poultry farmer Bingelela Mpanza was crowned the winner of Ukhozi FM's Winnie Mahlangu female presenter search.
Mpanza, 32, was announced as the winner on Tuesday after an extensive search. Mpanza, from the village of eMatheni in Nongoma, north of Durban, started her poultry business after she was retrenched by a coal mining company in Zululand. She sells her chickens at Nongoma taxi rank. ..
