Hit song Ijele ushers fans into 2021
Ukhozi listeners confirm Khuzani rules maskandi roost
Maskandi star Khuzani Mpungose has finally bagged the Ukhozi FM Ingoma Ehlukanisa UNyaka (Top 10) after his song was voted the most popular song of the year by listeners.
The song titled Ijele, featuring Luve Dubazana, is part of the new blockbuster album Isipoki Esingafi and received 900,000 votes, ushering the listeners of the biggest station in Africa into the new year. He beat artists such as Kelly Khumalo, Azania, DJ Hlo, Big Zulu, Mapara A jazz, Igcokama Elistsha, SOA Matrix, Nomcebo Zikode and MFR Soul, who were in the Top 10...
