Hit song Ijele ushers fans into 2021

Ukhozi listeners confirm Khuzani rules maskandi roost

By Patience Bambalele - 08 January 2021 - 09:27

Maskandi star Khuzani Mpungose has finally bagged the Ukhozi FM Ingoma Ehlukanisa UNyaka (Top 10) after his song was voted  the most popular song of the year by listeners.

The song titled Ijele, featuring Luve Dubazana, is part of the new blockbuster album Isipoki Esingafi  and received 900,000 votes, ushering the listeners of the biggest station in Africa into the new year. He beat artists such as Kelly Khumalo, Azania, DJ Hlo, Big Zulu, Mapara A jazz, Igcokama Elistsha, SOA Matrix, Nomcebo Zikode and MFR Soul, who were in the Top 10...

X