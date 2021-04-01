Airways abuzz with sweeping changes – and returns of old-time favourites

Radio drama: Demotions, dominations and decisions

The most dramatic shift in SABC’s new radio line-up that premieres today comes from Ukhozi FM with Khathide "Tshatha" Ngobe demoted from the breakfast show to a graveyard slot.



Ngobe, who has been on suspension for three months, will shift to the 12am to 3am timeslot from Monday to Wednesday. He will also host the 12pm to 3pm show on Saturday. Sipho Mbatha, who was the host of the station’s breakfast show returns to the slot. Mbatha will be joined by Nonhlanhla “Mroza” Buthelezi from 6.30am to 9am weekdays...