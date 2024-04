The 2024 Metro FM Music Awards took place at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Saturday.

The ceremony's theme for this year was Black to The Future and saw stars dressed in their best black attires. Mthunzi and Kabza de Small walked away with four awards for their single Imithandazo , while Makhadzi won Best Female and Aymos walked away with the Best Male award.

Here's a look inside the awards.