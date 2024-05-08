Lira to make a triumphant return to the stage at #BasslineFest
Featuring a powerhouse of top female talent from across the continent, this Africa Day celebration promises no shortage of song, dance, food and fun
Get ready for the most epic edition of Bassline Fest yet. Taking place at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg on May 25, the event will be a multiple celebration that promises no shortage of song, dance, food and fun.
That's because this year's festival not only celebrates Africa Day, but the triumphant return of Lira to the stage. It'll be the award-winning queen of Afro soul's first live show with a full band after two years spent recovering from a stroke.
Next up on the list of things to celebrate is that Bassline — the artist management and music production company behind many of SA's top events, concerts and festivals, including Bassline Fest — has been in business for three decades.
The company's big anniversary coincides with another major milestone: 2024 marks 30 years of democracy in SA.
Finally, this year's Bassline Fest is dedicated to women in celebration of the resilience, courage, creativity and tenacity of Africa's mothers, sisters and daughters.
Given this, it's fitting that Lira is only one of a powerhouse of leading female entertainers from across the continent who'll be performing at the event. The exciting line-up also includes:
- Mosotho Afro pop singer Maleh, whose latest award-winning album Lerato Laka brilliantly fuses the drum patterns and raw basslines of West Africa with the smooth classic soulful sounds and melodies distinct to Southern African music.
- Tanzanian “badass” MC Kadilida and her producer Jay Mitta; the duo have become synonymous with the electrifying spirit of Singeli, a style of electronic dance music that embodies the raw essence of African rave culture.
- Moroccan multidisciplinary artist Rita Kamale, who describes herself as being “somewhere in between a singer and a rapper”, basking in Neo-soul and Moroccan ancestral melodies, but unafraid to drop an 808 heavy hip hop beat.
Bassline Fest's newly added Dance Afrika stage will feature Reunion's DJ Sebb, SA's Tamara Dey and Si-Noir, the UK's Samuel Miller and Australia's FiNE and more, ensuring that festival goers are kept dancing from the time the doors open at 2pm until late.
There'll also be an artisanal market selling all manner of African food, arts and crafts, as well as bars and other food and drink stalls to choose from.
Tickets are priced at R320 for adults and R100 for children aged 3 to 12. They're selling out fast, so don't miss out: book now via Ticketmaster.
This article was sponsored by Bassline.