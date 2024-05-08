Lira to make a triumphant return to the stage at #BasslineFest

Get ready for the most epic edition of Bassline Fest yet. Taking place at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg on May 25, the event will be a multiple celebration that promises no shortage of song, dance, food and fun.

That's because this year's festival not only celebrates Africa Day, but the triumphant return of Lira to the stage. It'll be the award-winning queen of Afro soul's first live show with a full band after two years spent recovering from a stroke.

Next up on the list of things to celebrate is that Bassline — the artist management and music production company behind many of SA's top events, concerts and festivals, including Bassline Fest — has been in business for three decades.

The company's big anniversary coincides with another major milestone: 2024 marks 30 years of democracy in SA.

Finally, this year's Bassline Fest is dedicated to women in celebration of the resilience, courage, creativity and tenacity of Africa's mothers, sisters and daughters.