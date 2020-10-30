Campaign forms part of her own healing process after attack
DJ Zeal reaches out to rape survivors
Ukhozi FM's presenter Zandile “Zeal” Dladla, who was raped eight years ago, wants to focus on motivating other rape survivors while going through the process of healing.
Dladla, who presents her show Fakumoya on Saturday from 10pm to 2am, said the rape attack on her eight years ago happened while deejaying at a university whose identity she would not reveal. The presenter, who has worked for Voice of Wits, East Coast Radio, Vuma FM and Metro FM said she survived the ordeal through the support of her friends. Speaking to Sowetan, she said to avoid being a permanent rape victim, she decided to speak out about it a few years ago. ..
