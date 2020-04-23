DJ Sekza's music dreams in abeyance due to lockdown

DJ Sekza, real name Sanele Thabethe, relocated to Johannesburg last October to chase his music dreams.

In February, the KwaZulu-Natal-born musician scored big with a Sunday residency in one of Gauteng’s hottest chill spots, Imbizo Shisanyama (Busy Corner), in Ebony Park near Tembisa.

But the national lockdown has upset all of his big plans this year.

“I moved to Jozi because I was inspired by prospects of reaching out to a bigger audience and versatility of Joburg vibe, luckily I made a good impression with Imbizo Shisanyama,” DJ Sekza said.

“I met up with Senzo Mhlongo – son to the owner and also the manager of Imbizo. We hit it off musically and with fresh ideas and came up with a concept of Something Fresh Sunday sessions.