Grand Zulu lady of airwaves with a heart as big as her legacy

When Winnie Mahlangu joined Radio Bantu in 1962, there were already women announcers such as Nomusa Buthelezi, Mary Nontolwane, Mamane Jali and Joyce Dlamini. However, all of them were part-time broadcasters while she was employed as a full-time staff member from the onset.



That's why her name has gone into the history of broadcasting as the first African woman announcer at the SABC. In those years the world of broadcasting was a predominantly male domain and women inside broadcast studios were an exception...