Maskandi music takes YouTube by storm

Shwi Nomtekhala manager Bongani Manyathi said they were excited by the achievement because they were testing waters. Manyathi said the song Uthando has mbaqanga feel and seem to have resonated with many people.

"We saw that many hip-hop artists were fusing a lot of mbaqanga sound in their music, beating us at our own game. Since maskandi can be limiting at times, with Uthando we tried something new and it worked. When we created the song, we were looking for a crossover song. We brought in Nathi and Mnqobi. Since we were testing waters, we were shocked to get 500,000 views in just weeks of its release."

Manyathi said the group, which has released 18 albums, has found a working formula that it will use when recording its 19th offering to be released in few months time. Mpungose said clocking 2.2milion views on his song just proved that maskandi was catching up and can no longer be sidelined. As much as Ijele and his album are not nominated in the South African Music Awards (Samas), he said he was not bitter.

"If Samas judges do not see what the whole world sees in my album and the song, there is nothing I can do about that. Ijele became a Song of the Year, voted by hundreds of people in December. The album topped the charts for many weeks on iTunes, but I am not angry. The song is sung everywhere in South Africa, it has taken social media by storm. This has just proven that maskandi music has arrived and will continue performing well. My next move will be to challenge commercial radio stations to play the music."