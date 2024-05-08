‘RHOD’ star Slee Ndlovu plans to address ‘witchcraft accusations’ in S4 reunion

Slee Ndlovu plans to address accusations made about her in the upcoming The Real Housewives of Durban season 4 reunion
The dramatic season has left viewers with many questions.
In the last few episodes of the season, Slee's ancestral practices were joked about by some cast members alluding to it being witchcraft, and Slee said she would get to the bottom of it.
“My biggest thing for this reunion is the witchcraft accusations,” she said
“I need the people who accused me to tell me what they mean because I am confused and offended.”
Maria Valaskatzis, who also joined the show in season 3 and has been at the centre of some of the biggest conflicts this season, said she will reveal all.
“My game plan for this reunion is to speak the truth,” said Maria.
“I am not going to tiptoe around anything and anyone.”
In her first stint on reality TV, Zama was involved in some of the biggest feuds but said she would not shy away from addressing anyone.
“I am not a coward. What I said on the show is how I feel. People think I won’t show up to the reunion because I am scared. I am not. I am going to go in there and speak my mind. I will not be intimidated by anyone.”
As the longest-serving Housewife in Africa, Nonku Williams said the experience does not make her nervous about making another reunion appearance.
“The reason I am still here is because I understand the assignment. Some people come here and they want to be what they are not and that is why it does not land. I will always be me and that is my superpower.”
Season 4 might have resulted in the women splitting into two groups, with those in each camp not seeing eye-to-eye, but Sorisha Naidoo is done trying to make peace where there is none.
“I know what my boundaries are, specially when it comes to friendships. I know who my friends are and I know the people I want to move forward with. That takes the load off me because I don’t have to please everyone.”
‘RHOD’ star Slee Ndlovu plans to address ‘witchcraft accusations’ in S4 reunion
Image: MASI LOSI
