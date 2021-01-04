Entertainment

Radio stations across SA pick their top 10 hits for 2020

Makhadzi, Nomcebo rule the roost with Song of the Year gongs

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 04 January 2021 - 07:33

Female musicians Nomcebo Zikode and Makhadzi have dominated the Song of the Year top picks of many national radio stations.

On UkhoziFM, SA's biggest public broadcast radio station, Maskandi artist Khuzani won the controversial "Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka" (Song that takes us into the new year) competition...

