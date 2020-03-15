Kabza De Small and Ukhozi FM's Tshatha win big at the Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards

Amapiano superstar Kabza De Small continued his meteoric rise as one of the hottest musicians in Mzansi at the moment, winning big at the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The awards, held at the TicketPro Dome in Northgate, Johannesburg, attracted some of the biggest names in the SA entertainment industry. All those in attendance were given hand sanitiser, but even fears over the coronavirus couldn't dampen the mood at the glitzy ceremony.

Kabza, who has had SA dancing for the last six months with hits alongside DJ Maphorisa, walked away with the Favourite DJ and Favourite Rising star awards.

He missed the ceremony but thanked fans for their support in a video message played at the awards.

Ukhozi FM DJ Khathide ‘Tshatha’ Ngobe edged out the likes of Kgomotso Matsunyane, Siphiwo ‘Spitch’ Nzawumbi, Seipati ‘Twasa’ Seoke and DJ Fresh to win the Favourite Radio Star award.

Tshatha also received the most votes in total and walked away with the night's big prize: the Ultimate Viewers' Choice Award.