Ntencane's song scoops Ukhozi FM's big award

Budding maskandi singer Ntencane has been declared the winner of Ukhozi FM Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka Campaign today.

Ntencane's hit song Wawuthembeni, his first release from his debut album, should have ushered the Zulu radio station's listeners into the New Year. However the song of the year announcement was halted by a court interdict on December 31.

Businessman Owen Ndlovu had brought the urgent court interdict, alleging that the SABC had stolen his intellectual property. Ndlovu later abandoned the court process.

Ntencane, who was born Senzo Zondo in KwaZulu-Natal, becomes the second maskandi artist to have his song winning the award.

The singer's song trounced other favourite hits like Labantwana Ama Uber, Umlilo, Dankie Mr Deejay, Forever and Akulaleki, to win Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka campaign with 433 000 votes.

The song which came second was Jerusalem by Master KG featuring Nomcebo Zikode and it received 217,000.

Two years ago, Mroza Fakude shocked the whole country when he out shined popular music styles.