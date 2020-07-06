Welcome Msomi remembered as a visionary

The late theatre stalwart Welcome Msomi has left a lasting legacy in theatre despite his recent troubles with the law.

Msomi, who is known for adopting one of William Shakespeare's tales Macbeth and turned it into a South African story, calling it uMabatha, died on Friday. He was rushed to hospital in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

The 76-year-old was found guilty by the Palm Ridge magistrate's court of theft of R8m from the Living Legends Legacy Programme trust fund after facing 61 charges of theft.

The disappearance of the money was discovered in January last year.

At the time of his death, Msomi was still awaiting sentencing which was set to be handed down on November 28, but could not happened due to his ill health.

Minister of sport, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa said on his passing: "The department of sport, arts and culture is saddened by the passing of veteran playwright, Mr Welcome Msomi, who passed away after a short illness.