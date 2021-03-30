Musicians claim they're asked to pay first

Maskandi artists bemoan lack of airplay on Ukhozi FM

A group of angry maskandi artists and their fans, who have been complaining about lack of airplay on Ukhozi FM, are pinning their hopes on the anticipated changes that are expected to kick-in at the station later this week.



The group that calls itself Amabhinca wanted to invade Ukhozi FM’s offices a week ago, demanding more airplay for emerging and established maskandi, scathamiya and mbaqanga artists. The station was forced to bring in a mediator like Mzwakhe Mbuli to calm the situation. With the station expected to announce new changes on April 1, the group has high hopes that its concerns will be addressed. ..