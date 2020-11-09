Sala award winner Mavuso believes there's still a lot of work to be done to promote literature
Ukhozi FM current affairs host and seasoned author Bongani Mavuso, who won an award at the annual South African Literary Awards (Sala) on Saturday, believes that there is a lot that needs to be done to promote the literary scene.
Mavuso, who is recovering at home after suffering from kidney failure in June, walked away with a Literal Journalism Award at the event that was held virtually. The seasoned author who has published 13 books, some of which were set books for Unisa and private schools, is among the local writers who were recognised for their role of advancing literature in SA...
