Golden decades of black radio on air

Thuso Motaung of Lesedi FM is another example. Also a former schoolteacher, his Sunday morning religious show, Makgulong a Matala (Green Pastures), is arguably the longest on black radio and definitely the most popular across linguistic confines. Co-presented with Apostle Lefu Maine, the evergreen show has been running for 30 years.

If religion was the opium of the masses, news bulletins were another form of shaping popular opinion censorship, misinformation and propaganda. In the government-speak of the day it was part of the WHAM strategy - winning the hearts and minds of the black, disenfranchised majority. News programmes and current affairs shows were about legitimising the apartheid status quo and demonising or silencing the voices of those opposed to it, particularly the liberation movement.

They were written by white supervisors in Afrikaans and English. The news scripts were then sent to various ethnic stations in the regions to be translated into different African languages. Newsreaders were not allowed to express their opinions or use language that involved idiomatic expressions. It could confuse their white monitors and send wrong messages to listeners. So it was forbidden to deviate from the script.

This was fake news of an official type. But there were those witty and courageous characters who devised ingenious means to overcome the constraints. Mogobo Nokaneng was one of them. His popular punch line was "motheeletsi theeletsa ka tsebe tse tharo. Ka ya boraro o nyakisise". (Listener, listen with three ears. Use the third one to investigate and judge for yourself). It was a lucid message to his audiences but muddy terrain for his Afrikaans-speaking supervisors.

Alfred Rasebotsa was another inventive newsreader. He prefaced his bulletins with the words mongwadi o re (The author says). He will then conclude by saying, go realo mongwadi (That's what the author said). It was brave but funny how these presenters distanced themselves from the propaganda they were dishing out to listeners daily. But their message was clear: "We are just messengers. You don't have to believe what you are hearing." And who can forget Radio Zulu's Thokozani Mandlenkosi Nene, alias Gxaba Lembadada? Before reading the news he would chuckle and say, bathi ngithi (They say I must say this).

If the main news item was politically controversial, he would make light of it with the sarcastic comment, kwangiphinda ke lokho - meaning "there we go again". Then he will start to read, "They say I must tell you that police shot and killed five ANC terrorists yesterday." Nene's subversive humour went on for a while but eventually he was told to get on with the job or leave. However, it's unlikely that many listeners bothered about news bulletins. Those who cared clandestinely listened to Radio Freedom, the voice of the banned ANC broadcasting from Lusaka, Zambia.