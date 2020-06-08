K.O's song Rainbow gives hope as it tops chart

SA's song of hope in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Rainbow, has officially been certified a national anthem after topping Radiomonitor SA Top 100 Chart.

Rapper K.O, who produced and features on the song, told Sowetan yesterday that the tune almost didn't feature singer Msaki, J'Something of Mi Casa and Q-Twins of Idols SA fame.

According to K.O the initial plan for the song that was recorded during alert level 5 of the national lockdown in April was to feature "a popular choir".

But due to strict lockdown regulations that plan proved to be impossible to implement as it would have required that the choir gather in studio. So K.O started to think of plan B.

"We couldn't travel to any studios and we never at any point got to be in the same studio with the collaborating artist - everything was done remotely and it was a lot of pressure," K.O explained.

"The creative process was going back and forth, sending each other voice-notes. Everyone brought their A game and I found so much pleasure in being the guy to take the leadership role."

According to Radiomonitor - the official airplay chart for 175 radio stations in SA - between Friday May 29 and Thursday June 4, the song was played 50 times across 20 radio stations.

"I'm honoured and happy that we managed to create something so great. The reception has been incredible," K.O said.

Lebo M and Ladysmith Black Mambazo are hoping for the same success story with their new song dedicated to Covid-19 frontline heroes.

South Africa's largest radio station Ukhozi FM has roped in Lebo M for its 60th birthday celebration.

The Lion King producer and composer have curated a compilation album in honour of the special milestone.

The album will infuse artists from different genres, ranging from maskandi to isicathamiya and Afro-soul.