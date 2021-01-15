Praised for growing Ukhozi Fm listenership
Tributes pour in for the late 'Bhodloza' Nzimande
Tributes continue to pour in for the former Ukhozi Fm station manager Welcome “Bhodloza” Nzimande, who died early on Friday.
Nzimande, who was born in 1947, has been hailed as a hero by both the broadcasting and the music industry. The legend of the airwaves joined SABC in 1978 as a newsreader and hosted different shows...
